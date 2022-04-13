cronaca

‘Aladdin’ on Broadway Pays Tribute to Gilbert Gottfried During Tuesday Evening Curtain Call

13 April 2022
After its Tuesday evening performance, Broadway’s “Aladdin” paid tribute to Gilbert Gottfried. Gottfried’s family shared that the comedian died after battling a long illness earlier in the afternoon. Actor Don Darryl Rivera, who serves as the production’s original and continuing Iago, honored Gottfried with a speech during the show’s curtain call. Gottfried was the first […]

