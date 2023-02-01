Alan Tudge ‘closely involved’ in robo-debt complaint counter-attacks

by Vittorio Rienzo
1 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
alan-tudge-‘closely-involved’-in-robo-debt-complaint-counter-attacks


The “cameos” of welfare recipients compiled for News Corp were to counter what Tudge labelled an “orchestrated campaign” against the welfare crackdown.

Vittorio Rienzo

0 comments on “Alan Tudge ‘closely involved’ in robo-debt complaint counter-attacks

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: