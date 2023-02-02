Albanese hopeful on interest rate, inflation front by Vittorio Rienzo 2 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 The Reserve Bank is expected to lift interest rates at its first meeting of the year next week. The prime minister believes pressure on rate hikes may be easing. Vittorio Rienzo Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Albanese hopeful on interest rate, inflation front” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
