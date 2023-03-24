Albanese ramps up pressure on Dutton over Voice ‘game’

by Vito Califano
24 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
albanese-ramps-up-pressure-on-dutton-over-voice-‘game’


Albanese rejected Dutton’s calls to release the Solicitor-general’s advice on the wording, saying “it’s not the way it works, and he knows that he knows that”. 

Vito Califano

0 comments on “Albanese ramps up pressure on Dutton over Voice ‘game’

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: