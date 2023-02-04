Albanese says critics of the Voice to parliament ‘trying to start a culture war’ by pappa2200 4 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 The prime minister says social media users are already pushing misinformation about the Voice, “drumming up outrage, trying to start a culture war”. pappa2200 Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Albanese says critics of the Voice to parliament ‘trying to start a culture war’” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Albanese says critics of the Voice to parliament ‘trying to start a culture war’”