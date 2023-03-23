Albanese strikes key peace deal on Voice by Vito Califano 23 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will secure a crucial agreement on the wording of the Voice referendum, avoiding a damaging split between Labor and Indigenous leaders. Vito Califano Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Albanese strikes key peace deal on Voice” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Albanese strikes key peace deal on Voice”