Albanese, Wong return fire at Keating but Garrett, unions back former PM by Mata 17 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 Midnight Oil’s Peter Garrett stepped away from recording to tweet that AUKUS stinks. Albanese, meanwhile, said Keating’s jibes did nothing “other than diminish him”. Mata Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Albanese, Wong return fire at Keating but Garrett, unions back former PM” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Albanese, Wong return fire at Keating but Garrett, unions back former PM”