aldar-renews-partnership-with-special-olympics-uae-to-continue-empowering-people-of-determinaton

Aldar Properties (‘Aldar’)and Special Olympics UAE have renewed their strategic partnership until 2025. Aldar has been an official partner of Special Olympics UAE since 2019, offering broad support to the Special Olympics UAE’s operations and its sports, health and education programmes.

The partnership renewal was signed by Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Aldar Properties, and Talal Al Hashemi, National Director of Special Olympics UAE. The strategic partnership will continue to advance the empowerment of People of Determination through enrichment programmes and as part of the collaboration, Aldar will provide Special Olympics UAE sponsorship, office space and support services.Aldar employees will also have access to volunteering opportunities at Special Olympics UAE events.

Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Aldar Properties,said: “Aldar is committed to building thriving and inclusive communities – and we see the impact of Special Olympics UAE and its various programmes and initiatives as pivotal not only to empower individuals but also bring communities together. We are delighted to renew our partnership with Special Olympics UAE as it will enable us to continue driving the inclusion agenda forward and create real impact in our communities.”

His Excellency, Talal Al Hashemi, National Director of Special Olympics UAE said: “The progress that Special Olympics UAE has achieved over the past years and its impact on the quality of life of hundreds of athletes, their families and People of Determination across the UAE could not have been possible without the commitment of our partners. Aldar has helped us in enhancing the social integration of our athletes through sports, health, education, and community initiatives, underscoring the importance of partnerships with the private sector to advance this National agenda. We are delighted to be joining hands with Aldar once again, as we gear up for the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023.”

Special Olympics UAE has launched its training camps to prepare for the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023, which will be held from 17 to 25 June. The UAE will be participating in 20 different sports, and the Special Olympics UAE delegation is one of the largest from the MENA region, comprising 75 athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities, 32 unified partners, 46 coaches, medics, and the administrative and technical staff.

Aldar and Special Olympics UAE have enjoyed a growing relationship since 2019 and last year, Aldar announced that Yas Links Abu Dhabi, a world top 50 golf course and host of the 2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, will become home of the training and development of Special Olympics UAE golf team ahead of the Berlin 2023 Summer Games. Aldar Education was the Sole Education Partner in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain for the Special Olympics Unified Robotics Programme, which was launched nationwide in November 2020. The programme utilises gamification to trigger interest in STEM and robotics and caters to two age groups, 8-11 years, and 12+ years. Additionally, Aldar was the Official Sponsor of the Special Olympics UAE delegation to the Special Olympics Malta Invitational Games 2022, where Special Olympics UAE Athletes secured 16 medals across various individual and team sports.

As well as investing in sporting programmes to encourage healthy and sustainable living, Aldar is committed to helping grow Abu Dhabi as a destination for world-class sporting events. This includes being a title sponsor of the Abu Dhabi T10 and being the main sponsor for the UAE national cycling team, UAE Team Emirates.

The post Aldar Renews Partnership With Special Olympics UAE To Continue Empowering People Of Determinaton first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

Vittorio Rienzo