WEB REPUTATION

Alex Murdaugh admits to lying during wife and child’s murder investigation

by Vittorio Rienzo
24 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
alex-murdaugh-admits-to-lying-during-wife-and-child’s-murder-investigation


SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Thursday, Alex Murdaugh testified in his own defense in the trial for the murder of his wife and son.

This is atypical in a murder trial, but it may have helped Mr. Murdaugh win over the hearts of his jurors.
During his testimony, he admitted to lying about where he was before the murder of his wife and child during initial investigations.
Criminal Defense Attorney Vik Bajaj joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss why. 
Categories: Good Evening San Diego, Good Morning San Diego, KUSI, National & International News, Trending

Vittorio Rienzo

0 comments on “Alex Murdaugh admits to lying during wife and child’s murder investigation

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: