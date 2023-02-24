alex-murdaugh-admits-to-lying-during-wife-and-child’s-murder-investigation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Thursday, Alex Murdaugh testified in his own defense in the trial for the murder of his wife and son.

This is atypical in a murder trial, but it may have helped Mr. Murdaugh win over the hearts of his jurors.

During his testimony, he admitted to lying about where he was before the murder of his wife and child during initial investigations.

Criminal Defense Attorney Vik Bajaj joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss why.

Vittorio Rienzo