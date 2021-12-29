alex-rodriguez-and-cynthia-scurtis’-ups-and-downs-through-the-years

A rocky road. Alex Rodriguez and his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, weren’t always able to put on a united front for their daughters.

The baseball player met Scurtis at a Miami gym in the late ‘90s and they struck up a friendship. After dating for several years, they walked down the aisle in 2002. Two years later, more attention was on their relationship as Rodriguez started playing for The New York Yankees.

“I’m having fun here in the city – I like it,” Scurtis told The New York Post in 2004. “Miami is my home, my family is there, but I love it here.”

During a joint interview on the Today show that same year, the former psychology teacher told Matt Lauer that she was “flattered” by the attention the media gave Rodriguez for his looks. “He’s my husband and if people find him attractive and sexy, great,” she said at the time.

The twosome went on to welcome daughter Natasha that year. Four years later, Scurtis gave birth to their second daughter, Ella, and their relationship crumbled. The Ohio State graduate filed for divorce in July 2008, citing “emotional abandonment” and “marital misconduct” in the court documents.

Reports later surfaced that Scurtis accused Rodriguez of having an inappropriate relationship with Madonna, who had allegedly introduced him to her Kabbalah faith. The “Material Girl” songstress, who was married to Guy Ritchie at the time, denied the rumors in a statement.

“I know Alex Rodriguez through Guy Oseary, who manages both of us. I brought my kids to a Yankee game. I am not romantically involved in any way with Alex Rodriguez,” she said in 2008. “I have nothing to do with the state of his marriage or what spiritual path he may choose to study.”

Rodriguez subsequently entered a series of high-profile relationships, dating Kate Hudson, Cameron Diaz, tech CEO Anne Wojcicki and Jennifer Lopez. While he proposed to the “Let’s Get Loud” songstress in 2019 after two years together, the twosome called off their nuptials in April 2021.

Scurtis, for her part, moved on with Miami-based relator Angel Nicolas and welcomed daughter Camilla in 2016. While it’s unclear when they wed, Nicolas started sharing wedding photos in early 2020, commemorating their anniversary that June.

“Happy anniversary my love! I don’t know where I would be without you, but I do know that I am the happiest I have ever been. You and the girls complete me,” he gushed in June 2020 via Instagram. “Love you #iloveyou #happyanniversary #familyiseverything #greece #paros #nicolasfamily.”

Rodriguez and Scurtis, meanwhile, made headlines for a child support battle more than a decade after their split. Scroll through for a timeline of their ups and downs: