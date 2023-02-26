ALEXA 65, DNA lenses, and HEXATRON on “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Did this also influence your choice of camera formats?

After reading the script it was clear to me that large format would lend itself to creating this illusion of a human being’s point of view. Then it became a question of how large do we want to go? I proposed the ALEXA 65 to the director and he was excited by the idea, so I tested the 65 and the ALEXA Mini LF at ARRI Rental in London. I was already very familiar with the ALEXA sensor, which was a brilliant starting point because you know that even when you increase the sensor size, the technology is the same and the color science will work — it’s one less thing to worry about. Each camera in the ARRI ALEXA range is offered as a different paintbrush, and they all complement each other beautifully.

When testing the ALEXA 65, it became very apparent that the grammar of the format suited vistas. But I was also curious to see how it worked in confined spaces and just letting the actors move within a frame, and that’s where the majesty of the format really came to life for me. So, although we certainly used it for vistas, most of the 65 mm sequences are in confined spaces that you wouldn’t normally associate with large format. Compared to an ALEXA XT, it was amazing how immersive the ALEXA 65 felt as it moved down a trench. And when you adopt that as a visual language, it consciously or unconsciously makes you think about coverage in a different way.

Can you recall any specific scenes where the 65 mm format brought an advantage?

There was a scene where the general and his second-in-command are sitting at each end of a huge dinner table. It was never supposed to be on the ALEXA 65, but when we came to block the scene, we didn’t physically have the space to frame the shot with the ALEXA Mini LF; we couldn’t get far enough back to fit both of the characters in the shot because there was a wall we couldn’t move. I quickly asked for the ALEXA 65 and the extra width of the format allowed us to achieve the shot we wanted. Not only that, but we decided to continue shooting the whole scene on 65 mm. It’s a simple two-hander with a static camera, but the ALEXA 65 hugely elevated the scene in terms of depth, composition, and reinforcing the grammar to the audience visually.