alexis-morales-case-in-the-crime-stoppers-spotlight-for-one-year-mark-of-her-death

The South Bend Police Department is teaming up with Michiana Crime Stoppers to help generate more tips on three unsolved homicide cases from 2022.

Beginning on April 1, Michiana Crime Stoppers will launch a series of specialized marketing campaigns surrounding the homicides of Alexis Morales, Johnnie Lee Johnson and Dionte Williams

The campaigns will be delivered in the form of mobile ads and will be visible on all cell phones that travel through the immediate area where each homicide occurred.

The timing of each campaign is designed to coincide with the one-year anniversary of each crime.

Special ads for Alexis Morales will run from April 1- April 30.

On April 19, 2022, 27-year-old Alexis Morales was found deceased inside a vehicle in the 400 block of S. Kaley Street in South Bend.

Morales’ 5-month-old son, Messiah, was also found in the vehicle but was not seriously harmed.

Prior to the discovery, Morales and her son were both reported missing to police in Elkhart County after Morales was last seen leaving Kelly Park in South Bend on April 12, 2022.

Anybody with information is asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP or submit an anonymous tip online at http://www.p3tips.com/203 or go to their website or Facebook page, just click the link the “Use App” or “Submit a Tip” buttons.

valipomponi