Alfredo Truffle Fettuccine by TrufflEat

Bring a large pot three-fourths full of water to a rolling boil and add the salt. Add the fettuccine, stir well and cook, stirring occasionally, until al dente, 1 1/2 to 2 minutes. Scoop out and reserve about 2 ladlefuls of the cooking water, then drain the pasta.

Transfer the drained pasta to a warmed serving bowl. Add the melted butter and cheese and stir and toss well to combine, adjusting the consistency with some of the cooking water if needed. Using a truffle shaver or vegetable peeler, thinly shave the truffle over the top. Toss again and serve immediately. Serves 4 to 6.

