Alfredo Truffle Fettuccine by TrufflEat

Black truffles are neither as aromatic nor as expensive as white truffles, yet their earthy flavor is still highly prized. They are best served in simple preparations such as this one, where their strong, woodsy aroma can be appreciated. Use truffles as soon as possible after purchasing them, brushing them clean with a soft, dry brush.
Ingredients:
2 Tbs. sea salt
1 lb. fresh fettuccine
6 Tbs. (3/4 stick) unsalted butter, melted
1/2 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
1 or 2 black truffles
Directions:
Bring a large pot three-fourths full of water to a rolling boil and add the salt. Add the fettuccine, stir well and cook, stirring occasionally, until al dente, 1 1/2 to 2 minutes. Scoop out and reserve about 2 ladlefuls of the cooking water, then drain the pasta.
Transfer the drained pasta to a warmed serving bowl. Add the melted butter and cheese and stir and toss well to combine, adjusting the consistency with some of the cooking water if needed. Using a truffle shaver or vegetable peeler, thinly shave the truffle over the top. Toss again and serve immediately. Serves 4 to 6.
