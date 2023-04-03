algerian-player-dropped-from-nantes-squad-after-insisting-on-maintaining-fast





Algerian defender Jaouen Hadjam was dropped from Nantes squad before their defeat by Stade de Reims in Ligue 1 on Sunday after insisting on not breaking his Ramadan fast, his manager Antoine Kombouare said.

Hadjam joined Nantes in January from Paris FC, and has featured in nine league matches so far.

“Jaouen? There is no controversy. Those who fast, I support them… On matchdays, you should not fast,” Kombouare told a news conference after their 3-0 home defeat.

“It is not a punishment. I set rules. It’s his choice and I respect it,” he added.

Local reports said the 20-year-old agreed only to break his fast in away matches. The holy period of Ramadan will end on April 20.

Nantes are 14th in the standings on 30 points, four above the relegation zone.

France-born Hadjam decided last month to represent Algeria, and played in their 1-0 victory over Niger.

