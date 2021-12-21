ali-fazal,-richa-chadha’s-pushing-buttons-studios-gets-french-grant-for-‘girls-will-be-girls’-(exclusive)

“Girls Will Be Girls,” a female-led drama written and to be directed by debutant Shuchi Talati, has received a production grant from France’s Aide aux cinémas du monde. The grant will cover approximately 25% of the film’s production budget. The film is produced by Pushing Buttons Studios, an outfit founded by Indian actors Ali Fazal […]
Like this:
Like Loading...
“Girls Will Be Girls,” a female-led drama written and to be directed by debutant Shuchi Talati, has received a production grant from France’s Aide aux cinémas du monde. The grant will cover approximately 25% of the film’s production budget. The film is produced by Pushing Buttons Studios, an outfit founded by Indian actors Ali Fazal […]
Condividi:
Like this: