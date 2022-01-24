‘alice’-review:-a-plantation-slave-escapes-into-1970s-america-in-a-rousing,-empowering-fable

Krystin Ver Linden’s “Alice” is a righteous fable about a Black woman (Keke Palmer) who escapes from an isolated Georgia plantation that’s enslaved her, her husband (Gaius Charles) and her family for generations, and discovers a wonderland just outside the property line: 1973 America, where she learns she’s been emancipated for a century. “I never […]
