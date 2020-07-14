alice-springs’-festival-in-light-to-host-vip-dinner-experience

(*)(**)(***)Guests have the chance to treat their taste buds at two VIP dinners, set amid the globally renowned, other-worldly Parrjima – A Festival in Light(****)(*****)(******)(*)(*)(**)Parrtjima – A Festival in Light, is set to stir up all the senses in Alice Springs this April. The only authentic Aboriginal light festival of its kind, Parrtjima will bring the stories of Australia’s oldest living culture to life through a range of music, art and light shows, including spectacularly lighting two kilometres of the (***********) million-year-old MacDonnell Ranges.(*****)(**)Along with similarly impressive light displays, it has just been announced that guests will also have the opportunity to treat their taste buds at two VIP dinners hosted by celebrity chef Mark Olive from (*******)The Outback Cafe(********) television series, and globally renowned bushfood supplier and owner of catering company Kungkas Can Cook, Rayleen Brown.(*****)(**)Together, the pair have crafted a menu available only at Parrtjima, that brings together their individual takes on their culture’s food, heritage and storylines. Guests can enjoy the menu while sipping on premium wines and being entertained by both traditional and contemporary performances.(*****)(**)As an extra special treat, the pair will be hosting an interactive bushfood masterclass taking guests through a once-in-a-lifetime lesson on harvesting bushfood, its storylines, and the songs that connect each ingredient to its country and people.(*****)(**)“The masterclass and dinners will help to educate people not only about our magnificent bushfoods but also the wonderful history of meaning and culture that is such an important part of the mix,” Northern Territory Major Events Company Director Engagement and Culture Paul Ah Che explained.(*****)(**)The free festival will run across (***************) nights, from 3-(**************) April. The VIP dinners will be held on Friday 3 and Saturday 4 April. Tickets are priced at $(************) per person for the dinner and $(*************) per person for the masterclass.(*****)(**)(*********)parrtjimaaustralia.com.au(**********)(*****)(******)(******)

