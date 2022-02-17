all-good?-shanna-moakler-had-‘amazing’-valentine’s-day-amid-split-rumors

Feeling the love? Shanna Moakler didn’t let her seemingly rocky relationship with boyfriend Matthew Rondeau dampen her Valentine’s Day after returning home from her stint on Celebrity Big Brother on Monday, February 14.

The 46-year-old reality star exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, February 16, that she “totally” had a good holiday, but didn’t make any direct reference to her 29-year-old beau.

“It was amazing,” she said after being voted out of the Big Brother house on Monday. “It was very refreshing to be able to come home and just decompress and be around my things. It was so nice.”

While the former Miss USA runner-up told Us that her Valentine’s Day celebration was a happy occasion, eagle-eyed fans noticed the next day that Moakler is no longer following her boyfriend on social media amid rumors that the two are on the rocks.

Moakler previously gushed about Rondeau to the cameras ahead of her exit from the CBS series, but outside the show, her relationship had already made headlines for a less-than-romantic reason.

Earlier this month, Teddi Mellencamp, who was Moakler’s former Celebrity Big Brother housemate, shared alleged DM messages she received from Rondeau about the former pageant queen.

“Shanna’s boyfriend, who I didn’t tag in any posts, slid into my DMs as well,” the Bravo personality, 40, claimed on her “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast on February 9 after she was kicked off of the CBS reality show a few days prior. “Let’s just say, Shanna, when you get out of the house, if he hasn’t told you anything, you need to call me, girl.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum clarified that Rondeau “was not hitting on me,” when he sent her the messages, but Mellencamp claimed he did throw shade at Moakler.

“I said, ‘Oh, Shanna, had I known you were going to vote me out, I wouldn’t have left you my hat.’ Obviously joking. It’s a beanie cap, I don’t care. It’s my bad attempt at humor,” she recalled on the podcast. “But he wrote, ‘You’ll never see that hat again,’ and then something negative about her. … Now I have a little bit [of] additional concerns for Shanna.”

The Rhode Island native, who has been dating Rondeau on and off since 2020, was still on the CBS show when Mellencamp shared the alleged story with her listeners.

“Shanna is going to be completely blindsided once she comes out of the house and finds out what Matthew has been up to,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “When she comes out of the house, she’s in for a wakeup call. … They were headed toward an engagement but now can be headed toward a split.”

The model has yet to publicly comment on the shady DMs — or talk about where she and Rondeau currently stand — but as of Wednesday her social media accounts still featured photos of her boyfriend. Rondeau, however, recently wiped Moakler from his Instagram.

Ahead of her romance with Rondeau, Miss New York USA 1995 was married to Travis Barker. The pair, who share son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, split in 2008 after four years of marriage. Moakler is also the mother of daughter Atiana, 22, with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

Barker, for his part, moved on with Kourtney Kardashian, who he proposed to in September 2021.

Celebrity Big Brother airs on CBS Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. ET and Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.