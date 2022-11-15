all-new-dining-and-nightlife-hotspot-‘penelope’s’-opens-its-doors-at-yas-marina

Foodies and nightlife lovers in search of an exciting new experience need not look any further than Yas Marina, where fine French Mediterranean concept ‘Penelope’s Brasserie & Jazz Bar Américain’ aims to bring the glamourous lifestyle of the Cote D’Azure to Yas Marina.

Set to open its doors for the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022, the new venture has been brought to life by the trifecta of renowned restaurateurs in the region, Hamdan Al Khafaji, Layla Kardan, and Eddie Ghazal, Creative Director and Managing Partner of Fighterbrands, and the artistic mind behind Dubai’s Canary Club and Tiki’s rooftop and lounge.

Born out of a love for French cinema, jazz and drinks, Penelope’s Brasserie & Jazz Bar Américain oozes glitz and glamour and offers guests a mix of live jazz performances, French Mediterranean cuisine and Bar Américain style cocktails made to perfection. At Penelope’s, guests are invited to embark on a journey to the Jazz-age of the French Rivera.

Penelope’s will open its doors on Thursday, 17thNovember, with live music including a jazz band and DJ every week from Wednesday – Saturday, between 8:30pm – 11:00pm. The perfect place to savour the timeless art of French aperitif hour, guests can marvel at the sparkling blue waters of the Yas Marina from the beautiful terrace. Bringing the age of Scott Fitzgerald and Audrey Hepburn to the UAE capital, Penelope’s is an exquisite tribute to the music, art and enchanting ambiance of the Jazz Age.

When it comes to food, Penelope’s signature style is ‘indulgent classics’ with a twist, with all dishes plated as miniature works of art. Diners won’t want to miss Cured Beef Tartare, Escargots with Herbed Butter or the Foie Gras Torchon with Pickled Strawberry and Toasted Brioche. For a heartier bite, the Wagyu Tenderloin with Tarragon Mustard and Padron Peppers or the Marinated Baby Chicken in Basque Sauce are sure to impress. Those with a sweet tooth will fall head over heels for the sumptuous Pear Tarte Tartin with Spiced Caramel and the Chocolate Tarte served with a crispy crumble and vanilla ice cream.

Matthew Dadd, Acting General Manager and Head of Property and Leasing, Yas Asset Management said: “We are absolutely delighted to be welcoming Penelope’s to our line-up of offerings at Yas Marina, as it is the perfect complement to the dining, nightlife and leisure experiences our guests have come to know. While Abu Dhabi’s culinary landscape has really taken flight in the last few years, Penelope’s delivers an experience that cannot be found anywhere else. From the incredibly elegant design to indulgent food and live performances – we have no doubt that guests and visitors to the Marina will be swept off their feet at this must-visit hotspot.”

The ambience at Penelope’s is unparalleled, as the elegant, deco-inspired destination treats guests to array of masterfully executed classic cocktails, alongside a choice of signature mixes, allowing diners to recline and unwind.

Hamdan Al Khafaji said, “The Penelope’s concept is one that has been many years in the making and we are so excited to be able to call Yas Marina our first home. Eddie Ghazal from Fighterbrands and I have poured our passion and soul into creating a dynamic and engaging space that delivers a unique experience for our guests. When people step through our doors, we want them to be transported to a world of Hollywood-inspired old-world glamour, complete with mouth-wateringly delicious dishes and truly world-class live entertainment.”

Located in Building 2 next to popular marina fixture Stars N Bars, Penelope’s will be open 7 days a week from 6:00pm – 2:00am. Reservations are recommended in advance to avoid disappointment.

For more information on bookings, please contact Penelope’s on +971 52 221 0097 or email reservations@penelopes.ae; or follow @penelopes.ae on Instagram.

The post All-New Dining And Nightlife Hotspot ‘Penelope’s’ Opens Its Doors At Yas Marina first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

