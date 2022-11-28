all-of-the-world’s-money-and-markets-in-one-visualization-(2022)

Can I share this graphic?

Yes. Visualizations are free to share and post in their original form across the web—even for publishers. Please link back to this page and attribute Visual Capitalist. When do I need a license?

Licenses are required for some commercial uses, translations, or layout modifications. You can even whitelabel our visualizations. Licenses are required for some commercial uses, translations, or layout modifications. You can even whitelabel our visualizations. Explore your options Interested in this piece?

to license this visualization. Click here to license this visualization. ▼ Use This Visualization

All of the World’s Money and Markets in One Visualization

The era of easy money is now officially over.

For 15 years, policymakers have tried to stimulate the global economy through money creation, zero interest-rate policies, and more recently, aggressive COVID fiscal stimulus.

With capital at near-zero costs over this stretch, investors started to place more value on cash flows in the distant future. Assets inflated and balance sheets expanded, and money inevitably chased more speculative assets like NFTs, crypto, or unproven venture-backed startups.

But the free money party has since ended, after persistent inflation prompted the sudden reversal of many of these policies. And as Warren Buffett says, it’s only when the tide goes out do you get to see “who’s been swimming naked.”

Measuring Money and Markets in 2022

Every time we publish this visualization, our common unit of measurement is a two-dimensional box with a value of $100 billion.

Even though you need many of these to convey the assets on the balance sheet of the U.S. Federal Reserve, or the private wealth held by the world’s billionaires, it’s quite amazing to think what actually fits within this tiny building block of measurement:

Our little unit of measurement is enough to pay for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, while also buying every team in the NHL and digging FTX out of its financial hole several times over.

Here’s an overview of all the items we have listed in this year’s visualization:

Asset category Value Source Notes SBF (Peak Net Worth) $26 billion Bloomberg Now sits at Pro Sports Teams $340 billion Forbes Major pro teams in North America Cryptocurrency $760 billion CoinMarketCap Peaked at $2.8T in 2021 Ukraine GDP $130 billion World Bank Comparable to GDP of Mississippi Russia GDP $1.8 trillion World Bank The world’s 11th largest economy Annual Military Spending $2.1 trillion SIPRI 2021 data Physical currency $8.0 trillion BIS 2020 data Gold $11.5 trillion World Gold Council There are 205,238 tonnes of gold in existence Billionaires $12.7 trillion Forbes Sum of fortunes of all 2,668 billionaires Central Bank Assets $28.0 trillion Trading Economics Fed, BoJ, Bank of China, and Eurozone only S&P 500 $36.0 trillion Slickcharts Nov 20, 2022 China GDP $17.7 trillion World Bank U.S. GDP $23.0 trillion World Bank Narrow Money Supply $49.0 trillion Trading Economics Includes US, China, Euro Area, Japan only Broad Money Supply $82.7 trillion Trading Economics Includes US, China, Euro Area, Japan only Global Equities $95.9 trillion WFE Latest available 2022 data Global Debt $300.1 trillion IIF Q2 2022 Global Real Estate $326.5 trillion Savills 2020 data Global Private Wealth $463.6 trillion Credit Suisse 2022 report Derivatives (Market) $12.4 trillion BIS Derivatives (Notional) $600 trillion BIS

Has the Dust Settled Yet?

Through previous editions of our All the World’s Money and Markets visualization, we’ve created snapshots of the world’s assets and markets at different points in time.

For example, in our 2017 edition of this visualization, Apple’s market capitalization was only $807 billion, and all crypto assets combined for $173 billion. The global debt total was at $215 trillion.

Asset 2017 edition 2022 edition Change (%) Apple market cap $807 billion $2.3 trillion +185% Crypto $173 billion $760 billion +339% Fed Balance Sheet $4.5 trillion $8.7 trillion +93% Stock Markets $73 trillion $95.9 trillion +31% Global Debt $215 trillion $300 trillion +40%

And in just five years, Apple nearly quadrupled in size (it peaked at $3 trillion in January 2022), and crypto also expanded into a multi-trillion dollar market until it was brought back to Earth through the 2022 crash and subsequent FTX implosion.

Meanwhile, global debt continues to accumulate—growing by $85 trillion in the five-year period.

With interest rates expected to continue to rise, companies making cost cuts, and policymakers reining in spending and borrowing, today is another unique snapshot in time.

Now that the easy money era is over, where do things go from here?

The post All of the World’s Money and Markets in One Visualization (2022) appeared first on Visual Capitalist.

pappa2200