all-of-the-world’s-spaceports-on-one-map

Mapped: The World’s Rocket Launch Sites

From Sputnik 1 to today’s massive satellite constellations, every object in space was launched from just a handful of locations.

The map above, from BryceTech, is a comprehensive look at the world’s spaceports (both orbital and sub-orbital) as well as ballistic missile test sites.

In sub-orbital spaceflight, a spacecraft reaches outer space, but it doesn’t complete an orbital revolution or reach escape velocity. In orbital spaceflight, a spacecraft remains in space for at least one orbit.

The World’s Major Spaceports

Though the graphic above is a detailed list of many types of rocket launch sites, we’ll focus on major sites that are sending satellites and passengers into sub-orbit, orbit, and beyond.

Launch Facility Location Country Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Florida U.S. Cape Canaveral Spaceport Florida U.S. Kennedy Space Center Florida U.S. Cecil Field Spaceport Florida U.S. Colorado Air & Space Port Colorado U.S. Vandenberg Air Force Base California U.S. Mojave Air and Space Port California U.S. Oklahoma Air & Space Port Oklahoma U.S. Poker Flat Research Range Alaska U.S. Pacific Spaceport Complex Alaska U.S. Spaceport America New Mexico U.S. Launch Site One (Corn Ranch) Texas U.S. Houston Spaceport Texas U.S. Midland Air & Space Port Texas U.S. SpaceX Development and Test Facility Texas U.S. SpaceX Starbase Texas U.S. Spaceport Camden Georgia U.S. Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport Virginia U.S. Wallops Flight Facility Virginia U.S. Reagan Test Site Kwajalein Atoll Marshall Islands Naro Space Center Outer Naro Island South Korea Sohae Satellite Launching Station North Pyongan Province North Korea Kapustin Yar Astrakhan Oblast Russia Plesetsk Cosmodrome Arkhangelsk Oblast Russia Vostochny Cosmodrome Amur Oblast Russia Yasny Launch Base Orenburg Oblast Russia Arnhem Space Centre Northern Territory Australia Whalers Way Orbital Launch Complex South Australia Australia Koonibba Test Range South Australia Australia Bowen Orbital Spaceport Queensland Australia Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 Wairoa District New Zealand Baikonur Cosmodrome Baikonur Kazakhstan Space Port Oita Ōita Japan Tanegashima Space Center Kagoshima Japan Uchinoura Space Center Kagoshima Japan Taiki Aerospace Research Field Hokkaido Japan Hokkaido Spaceport Hokkaido Japan Ryori Launch Site Iwate Japan Sonmiani Satellite Launch Center Balochistan Pakistan Integrated Test Range Odisha India Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station Kerala India Satish Dhawan Space Centre Sriharikota India Guiana Space Centre Kourou French Guiana Barreira do Inferno Launch Center Rio Grande do Norte Brazil Alcântara Space Center Maranhão Brazil Stasiun Peluncuran Roket West Java Indonesia Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center Gansu Province China Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center Shanxi Province China Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site Hainan Province China Xichang Satellite Launch Center Sichuan Province China Palmachim Airbase Central District Israel Imam Khomeini Space Launch Terminal Semnan Iran Qom Lauch Facility Qom Iran El Arenosillo Test Centre Huelva Spain Spaceport Sweden Lapland Sweden Esrange Space Center Lapland Sweden Andøya Space Nordland Norway SaxaVord Spaceport Shetland Islands UK Sutherland Spaceport Sutherland UK Western Isles Spaceport Outer Hebrides UK Spaceport Machrihanish Campbeltown UK Prestwick Spaceport Glasgow UK Snowdonia Spaceport North West Wales UK Spaceport Cornwall Cornwall UK Orbex LP1 Moray UK Spaceport Nova Scotia Nova Scotia Canada

Editor’s note: The above table includes all sites that are operational, as well as under construction, as of publishing date.

The list above covers fixed locations, and does not include SpaceX’s autonomous spaceport drone ships. There are currently three active drone ships—one based near Los Angeles, and the other two based at Port Canaveral, Florida.

Two of the most famous launch sites on the list are the Baikonur Cosmodrome (Kazakhstan) and Cape Canaveral (United States). The former was constructed as the base of operations for the Soviet space program and was the launch point for Earth’s first artificial satellite, Sputnik 1. The latter was NASA’s primary base of operations and the first lunar-landing flight was launched from there in 1969.

The global roster of spaceports has grown immensely since Baikonur and Cape Canaveral were the only game in town. Now numerous countries have the ability to launch satellites, and many more are getting in on the action.

Wenchang Space Launch Site, on the island of Hainan, is China’s newest launch location. The site recorded its first successful launch in 2016.

Location, Location

One interesting quirk of the map above is the lack of spaceports in Europe. Europe’s ambitions for space are actually launched from the Guiana Space Centre in South America. Europe’s Spaceport has been operating in French Guiana since 1968.

Low altitude launch locations near the equator are the most desirable, as far less energy is required to take a spacecraft from surface level to an equatorial, geostationary orbit.

Islands and coastal areas are also common locations for launch sites. Since the open waters aren’t inhabited, there is minimal risk of harm from debris in the event of a launch failure.

As demand for satellites and space exploration grows, the number of launch locations will continue to grow as well.

