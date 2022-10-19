All of the World’s Spaceports on One Map

by Vittorio Ferla
19 Ottobre 2022
World map showing spaceports and missile test sites

Mapped: The World’s Rocket Launch Sites

From Sputnik 1 to today’s massive satellite constellations, every object in space was launched from just a handful of locations.

The map above, from BryceTech, is a comprehensive look at the world’s spaceports (both orbital and sub-orbital) as well as ballistic missile test sites.

ℹ In sub-orbital spaceflight, a spacecraft reaches outer space, but it doesn’t complete an orbital revolution or reach escape velocity. In orbital spaceflight, a spacecraft remains in space for at least one orbit.

The World’s Major Spaceports

Though the graphic above is a detailed list of many types of rocket launch sites, we’ll focus on major sites that are sending satellites and passengers into sub-orbit, orbit, and beyond.

Launch Facility Location Country
Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Florida 🇺🇸 U.S.
Cape Canaveral Spaceport Florida 🇺🇸 U.S.
Kennedy Space Center Florida 🇺🇸 U.S.
Cecil Field Spaceport Florida 🇺🇸 U.S.
Colorado Air & Space Port Colorado 🇺🇸 U.S.
Vandenberg Air Force Base California 🇺🇸 U.S.
Mojave Air and Space Port California 🇺🇸 U.S.
Oklahoma Air & Space Port Oklahoma 🇺🇸 U.S.
Poker Flat Research Range Alaska 🇺🇸 U.S.
Pacific Spaceport Complex Alaska 🇺🇸 U.S.
Spaceport America New Mexico 🇺🇸 U.S.
Launch Site One (Corn Ranch) Texas 🇺🇸 U.S.
Houston Spaceport Texas 🇺🇸 U.S.
Midland Air & Space Port Texas 🇺🇸 U.S.
SpaceX Development and Test Facility Texas 🇺🇸 U.S.
SpaceX Starbase Texas 🇺🇸 U.S.
Spaceport Camden Georgia 🇺🇸 U.S.
Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport Virginia 🇺🇸 U.S.
Wallops Flight Facility Virginia 🇺🇸 U.S.
Reagan Test Site Kwajalein Atoll 🇲🇭 Marshall Islands
Naro Space Center Outer Naro Island 🇰🇷 South Korea
Sohae Satellite Launching Station North Pyongan Province 🇰🇵 North Korea
Kapustin Yar Astrakhan Oblast 🇷🇺 Russia
Plesetsk Cosmodrome Arkhangelsk Oblast 🇷🇺 Russia
Vostochny Cosmodrome Amur Oblast 🇷🇺 Russia
Yasny Launch Base Orenburg Oblast 🇷🇺 Russia
Arnhem Space Centre Northern Territory 🇦🇺 Australia
Whalers Way Orbital Launch Complex South Australia 🇦🇺 Australia
Koonibba Test Range South Australia 🇦🇺 Australia
Bowen Orbital Spaceport Queensland 🇦🇺 Australia
Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 Wairoa District 🇳🇿 New Zealand
Baikonur Cosmodrome Baikonur 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan
Space Port Oita Ōita 🇯🇵 Japan
Tanegashima Space Center Kagoshima 🇯🇵 Japan
Uchinoura Space Center Kagoshima 🇯🇵 Japan
Taiki Aerospace Research Field Hokkaido 🇯🇵 Japan
Hokkaido Spaceport Hokkaido 🇯🇵 Japan
Ryori Launch Site Iwate 🇯🇵 Japan
Sonmiani Satellite Launch Center Balochistan 🇵🇰 Pakistan
Integrated Test Range Odisha 🇮🇳 India
Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station Kerala 🇮🇳 India
Satish Dhawan Space Centre Sriharikota 🇮🇳 India
Guiana Space Centre Kourou 🇬🇫 French Guiana
Barreira do Inferno Launch Center Rio Grande do Norte 🇧🇷 Brazil
Alcântara Space Center Maranhão 🇧🇷 Brazil
Stasiun Peluncuran Roket West Java 🇮🇩 Indonesia
Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center Gansu Province 🇨🇳 China
Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center Shanxi Province 🇨🇳 China
Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site Hainan Province 🇨🇳 China
Xichang Satellite Launch Center Sichuan Province 🇨🇳 China
Palmachim Airbase Central District 🇮🇱 Israel
Imam Khomeini Space Launch Terminal Semnan 🇮🇷 Iran
Qom Lauch Facility Qom 🇮🇷 Iran
El Arenosillo Test Centre Huelva 🇪🇸 Spain
Spaceport Sweden Lapland 🇸🇪 Sweden
Esrange Space Center Lapland 🇸🇪 Sweden
Andøya Space Nordland 🇳🇴 Norway
SaxaVord Spaceport Shetland Islands 🇬🇧 UK
Sutherland Spaceport Sutherland 🇬🇧 UK
Western Isles Spaceport Outer Hebrides 🇬🇧 UK
Spaceport Machrihanish Campbeltown 🇬🇧 UK
Prestwick Spaceport Glasgow 🇬🇧 UK
Snowdonia Spaceport North West Wales 🇬🇧 UK
Spaceport Cornwall Cornwall 🇬🇧 UK
Orbex LP1 Moray 🇬🇧 UK
Spaceport Nova Scotia Nova Scotia 🇨🇦 Canada

Editor’s note: The above table includes all sites that are operational, as well as under construction, as of publishing date.

The list above covers fixed locations, and does not include SpaceX’s autonomous spaceport drone ships. There are currently three active drone ships—one based near Los Angeles, and the other two based at Port Canaveral, Florida.

Two of the most famous launch sites on the list are the Baikonur Cosmodrome (Kazakhstan) and Cape Canaveral (United States). The former was constructed as the base of operations for the Soviet space program and was the launch point for Earth’s first artificial satellite, Sputnik 1. The latter was NASA’s primary base of operations and the first lunar-landing flight was launched from there in 1969.

The global roster of spaceports has grown immensely since Baikonur and Cape Canaveral were the only game in town. Now numerous countries have the ability to launch satellites, and many more are getting in on the action.

Wenchang Space Launch Site, on the island of Hainan, is China’s newest launch location. The site recorded its first successful launch in 2016.

Location, Location

One interesting quirk of the map above is the lack of spaceports in Europe. Europe’s ambitions for space are actually launched from the Guiana Space Centre in South America. Europe’s Spaceport has been operating in French Guiana since 1968.

Low altitude launch locations near the equator are the most desirable, as far less energy is required to take a spacecraft from surface level to an equatorial, geostationary orbit.

Islands and coastal areas are also common locations for launch sites. Since the open waters aren’t inhabited, there is minimal risk of harm from debris in the event of a launch failure.

As demand for satellites and space exploration grows, the number of launch locations will continue to grow as well.

