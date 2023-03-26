‘All or nothing’ is not the right approach to climate policy, campaigner tells Bandt

by valipomponi
27 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
‘all-or-nothing’-is-not-the-right-approach-to-climate-policy,-campaigner-tells-bandt


Geoff Cousins, a longstanding environmental campaigner and friend of Bob Brown, has urged Adam Bandt to vote with Labor on the safeguard mechanism.

valipomponi

0 comments on “‘All or nothing’ is not the right approach to climate policy, campaigner tells Bandt

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: