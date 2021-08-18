all-the-details-on-sophia-bush’s-estimated-$125k-engagement-ring

A beautiful bauble! Sophia Bush and Grant Hughs announced their engagement earlier this month, but it wasn’t until Tuesday, August 17, that the actress gave fans a peak at her stunning engagement ring.

And let Us just say, her rock most definitely did not disappoint. The 29-year-old actress showed off her sparkler while snapping a selfie with her fiancé during their European vacation. In the picture, the One Tree Hill alum rocked Gucci sunglasses and a Talia Collins bathing suit.

According to Kathryn Money from Brilliant Earth, the sparkler, which was designed by Kantor Gems, appears to feature a 3.5 to 4.5-carat cushion cut stone in a compass setting. “Depending on the quality and specific characteristics of the center and side stones, we estimate the cost of the ring between approximately $75,000 and $125,000,” the jewelry designer added.

“Leaning into this happiness I am deeply aware that joy is not an option for so many around the world in this moment. Blinging to gratitude right ow because today it is an option for me. I wish this — in whatever version feels true for anyone who might see this — for you. Yes you,” Bush started off the caption to her Instagram post.

She continued: “I wish you joy. Love. The feeling of being seen. Of being safe. Of being held. Of falling asleep with a smile on your face. All my love to you. In these wild times. All of the good squeeze kind. All of ours.”

Fans were quick to comment about the stunning ring, which looked insanely sparkly in the picture.

“So happy for you both!! Congratulations!!! That looks like an engagement ring to me. Beautiful sentiment too,” a follower wrote. Another person added: “That tho .”

The “Drama Queens” podcast host and Hughes were first linked in May 2020 and announced their engagement on August 10. The businessman popped the question during a boat ride in Lake Como, Italy.

“So it turns out that being your favorite person’s favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth #YES,” Bush captioned her Instagram at the time, calling the proposal the “most incredible, moving surprise of my life.”

Her fiancé also took to Instagram to share his love. “She is my forever Favorite. This is my favorite. And our life is that we’re building beaus she said ‘Yes’ is already my favorite. I am SO EXCITED to do life with you, Babers,” he wrote.