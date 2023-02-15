Alleged Deloitte fraudster ‘used CEO’s name to lure investors’

15 Febbraio 2023
Ex-Deloitte partner Amberjit Endow is said to have told colleagues the firm’s CEO had invested in the scheme. There is no suggestion the CEO knew of the scheme or use of his name.

