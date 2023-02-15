Alleged Deloitte fraudster ‘used CEO’s name to lure investors’ by valipomponi 15 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 Ex-Deloitte partner Amberjit Endow is said to have told colleagues the firm’s CEO had invested in the scheme. There is no suggestion the CEO knew of the scheme or use of his name. valipomponi Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Alleged Deloitte fraudster ‘used CEO’s name to lure investors’” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
