‘Am I OK?’ Review: A Late Bloomer in La La Land

24 January 2022
Technically, Los Angeles receptionist Lucy (Dakota Johnson), the passive singleton of Stephanie Allynne and Tig Notaro’s frustratingly childish rom-com “Am I OK?,” is 32 years old. Emotionally, she’s as awkward as a freshman with her first pimple. Lucy has never been in love, never had a real relationship, and never ends her dates with anything […]

