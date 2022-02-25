cronaca

Amanda Bynes Files to End Conservatorship: ‘She Believes Her Condition Is Improved’

by
25 February 2022
amanda-bynes-files-to-end-conservatorship:-‘she-believes-her-condition-is-improved’

Amanda Bynes is aiming to end her conservatorship after nearly nine years. Bynes’s mother, Lynn Organ, was granted temporary conservatorship in 2013 after the actor allegedly set a driveway on fire and was hospitalized on an involuntary psychiatric hold. Organ then gained full conservatorship in 2014. Variety confirms that Bynes filed a petition on Feb. […]

%d bloggers like this: