amanda-bynes-files-to-end-conservatorship:-‘she-believes-her-condition-is-improved’

Amanda Bynes is aiming to end her conservatorship after nearly nine years. Bynes’s mother, Lynn Organ, was granted temporary conservatorship in 2013 after the actor allegedly set a driveway on fire and was hospitalized on an involuntary psychiatric hold. Organ then gained full conservatorship in 2014. Variety confirms that Bynes filed a petition on Feb. […]
