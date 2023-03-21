Amazon deepens tech-sector gloom with another 9000 job cuts by valipomponi 21 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 In a remarkable turn for a company that has long touted its job creation, Amazon will have eliminated 27,000 positions in recent month. valipomponi Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Amazon deepens tech-sector gloom with another 9000 job cuts” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Amazon deepens tech-sector gloom with another 9000 job cuts”