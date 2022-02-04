amazon-spent-$13-billion-on-film,-tv-and-music-content-in-2021,-up-18%

Amazon’s costs for video and music content last year hit $13 billion, up around 18%, representing a slowdown from its spending binge in 2020. The ecommerce giant disclosed total video and music expense for 2021 in its annual SEC filing Friday. That total is compared with $11 billion the year prior, which was up roughly […]
