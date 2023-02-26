Amber Alert Canceled, Children Safe; Father Arrested After Alleged Abduction In Riverside

An Amber Alert issued this morning for two children who were allegedly abducted by their father in Riverside was canceled after the children were found unharmed in San Bernardino and reunited with their mother, authorities said.

A 6-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy were taken at about 12:20 a.m. Sunday in the 9100 block of Coral Tree Lane, allegedly by their father, 27-year-old Frank Acosta-Ortega, who was arrested, according to the Riverside Police Department.

An off-duty sheriff’s deputy recognized the suspect’s silver BMW 335i from the Amber Alert and called authorities, police said.

City News Service City News Service is a regional wire service covering Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties. Its reporting and editing staff cover public safety, courts, local government and general assignment stories. Contact the City News Service newsroom at 310-481-0404 or news@socalnews.com.

Vittorio Ferla