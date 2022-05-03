cronaca

Amber Heard Loses Bid to Dismiss Johnny Depp’s Defamation Suit

by margheritamarghe
3 Maggio 2022
A judge refused to dismiss Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, as the high-profile trial reached its midpoint on Tuesday. Depp is arguing that Heard cost him tens of millions of dollars — and his role in the sixth “Pirates of the Caribbean” film — when she published an op-ed reviving her domestic […]

