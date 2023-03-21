american-red-cross-offers-gift-card-incentives-for-blood-donors

If you have been considering donating blood, now may be a perfect time.

The American Red Cross is offering gift card incentives for donating through March 31st. You can donate blood, platelets, or plasma this month in exchange for a $10 digital gift card. And, five donors will be randomly selected for $3,000 Visa Prepaid Cards.

All blood types are needed, but if you are one of the special few universal donors, the Red Cross is especially hoping to see you.

Blood shortages have been a concern across the state, especially in recent months.

You can make an appointment to donate by calling the Red Cross, or by visiting http://www.RedCrossBlood.org

valipomponi