amfar-clarifies-talent-lineup-for-cannes-gala

AmfAR has clarified the talent lineup for its annual fundraising gala to be held in conjunction with the Cannes Film Festival.

Earlier today, AmfAR told Variety that The Weeknd had been confirmed to perform at the July 16 event. But in fact there was a miscommunication somewhere along the way and representatives for the artist said he was no longer able to commit to the event.

“We were obviously very disappointed to learn that The Weeknd will no longer be able to perform at our Cannes gala,” said AmfAR CEO Kevin Frost. “We are nevertheless thrilled to be able to return to live events and to the South of France in particular, and we’re confident that this year’s event will be as spectacular and successful as ever.”

AmfAR’s annual fundraising is typically among the highlights of Cannes, which was delayed this year from its usual May timing by the pandemic. This year’s scaled-down festival is set for July 6-17.

AmfAR’s event will be held outdoors at Villa Eilenroc with the guest list pared to about 400 compared to 900 in recent years. The gala will feature a fashion show curated by Carine Roitfeld.

AmfAR has been a vital funding source since 1985 for medical research into AIDS and HIV. In a sign of the times, the organization is extending its mission to include research into treatment for COVID-19 and studies of how the coronavirus effects those living with HIV and AIDS.

Among the co-chairs of the traditionally starry AmfAR Cannes gala event are billionaire Len Blavatnik and actors Regina King, Rachel Brosnahan, Milla Jovovich, Nicole Kidman, Heidi Klum, Catherine O’Hara and Zoe Saldana.

(Pictured: Leonardio DiCaprio at the 2016 AmfAR Cannes Gala)