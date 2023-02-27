amy-reichert-speaks-out-against-san-diego-city-college’s-efforts-to-fire-unvaccinated-staff

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A math professor working at a San Diego Community College District school spoke out days before her possible termination for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The district continues claims that Dr. Tracey Kiser’s noncompliance, and that of several teachers fired in the last two months, is in violation of the 2021 district requirements.

Dr. Kiser says her choice to not get vaccinated against COVID-19 was a result of her personal religious views, not her work ethic, but the district does not care.

Co-founder of ReOpen San Diego, Amy Reichert, is standing up for Dr. Kiser, and joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to explain why she is fighting against “unchecked power.”

RELATED STORY: San Diego City College Professor Dr. Tracy Kiser threatened with termination for being unvaccinated

pappa2200