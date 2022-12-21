an-array-of-magical-winter-festivities-at-yasisland

From festive cheer to magical experiences, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s premier leisure and entertainment hub, is marking the season of the year with a Winter Wonderland in YasMall, a series of festive shows, fireworks displays and many more activities for all ages throughout the holidays.

Theme park fun with Winterfest

Visitors can get into the festive spirit and celebrate the holidays with the return of Winterfest at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Winter Spectacular at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, running until January 8th, 2023. The highly-anticipated series of festive events will dazzle visitors to Yas Island Abu Dhabi’s world-class attractions with the biggest festive celebrations and spectacular shows, spreading the holiday cheer with new character meet and greets and spectacular seasonal performances. Along with a show from the magical Italian band, Festive Poi performers and various entertaining performances, guests can make the most out of their visit with the addition of a remarkable ice-skating spectacle at the Red Theatre, live from December 1st.

The NutQuacker at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi

The all-new live show ‘The NutQuacker’ debuts with an unrivalled performance that is bound to delight spectators. The show is the largest theatrical production ever brought to Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, featuring an international cast of 50 singers, dancers, acrobats, and specialty artists performing an unforgettable festive spectacle with the fan-favorite duo Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck alongside Lola Bunny, Tweety, Sylvester, Taz and Tom & Jerry, who will be adding their own playful touch to the classic Nutcracker ballet. The show will also include an all-new original song, “Let it Shine”, created exclusively for the performance.

Winter Wonderland at Yas Mall

Running from the 8th to the 28th of December, Yas Mall’s Winter Wonderland will feature a magical Christmas tree and pop-up festive wonderland to spread seasonal cheer. Visitors of all ages can enjoy this charming spectacle with a diverse array of activities and entertaining shows, including a meet and greet with the man in the red suit, festive art workshops, Christmas-themed photobooths, and much more.

Celebrating the start of 2023 in colour and style at Yas Bay Waterfront

Yas Island will dazzle with spectacular lights and fireworks as they launch two special fireworks displays on New Year’s Eve at 9pm and midnight, celebrating the start of 2023. Families and friends can gather together with the destination’s dazzling fireworks displays as part of the family-friendly New Year’s Eve fireworks show at 9pm, ahead of the second traditional midnight fireworks spectacle. As with every year, the skies over Yas Island are due to burst with color in celebration of the New Year. This year’s New Year celebrations will be decked out as guests can sit back and enjoy the fireworks with an extensive selection of dining options at Yas Marina restaurants, as the Abu Dhabi skies burst with color with 2022 coming to a close.

Festive dining offers at Yas Island

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island

• W2GO Turkey – Whether for a family celebration or Friendsgiving, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island has got your party plans covered by delivering a full-fledged roast to your doorstep. From juicy turkey to infinite sides and sweet pumpkin pies. Tick dinner off your list and start your preparations for your holiday feast. Orders start from AED 450 and make your order here(Delivery in Abu Dhabi only).

• Warm Wishes at Roastery– Enjoy festive caffeinated treats and cakes at Roastery. Available from 1st December – 31stDecember.

• All I want for Christmas is B.I.G – W Abu Dhabi –Yas Island’s famous brunch, B.I.G – Brunch In Garage, will be celebrating the winter season with not one, but two brunches. On24th December, their brunch will be available from 7pm – 11pm, and on 25th December, a second brunch will run from 1pm – 4pm. Prices start at AED 450 per person.

• IlCenone – Amici at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island is hosting the perfect cozy Italian-style holiday dinner from 6pm to 11pm from Friday, 23rd December to Sunday, 25th December as well as a Christmas Eve and Christmas Day lunch from 12:30pm to 3:30pm.

• Soak It Up – Soak it the fun, soak up the sun at the poolside while the resident DJ takes the stage. Catch the rays of the sun at the best pool party with music and entertainment on Sunday 25th December 1pm – 4pm: Ladies AED200 and Gents AED250.

• B.I.G-GEST COUNTDOWN TO 2023

Can’t wait to ring in the New Year? Kick off the party at B.I.G Gala with access to W Lounge’s iconic after-brunch bash. Sunday 31st December 8pm – 1am

starting from AED550 at Garage

• Made the 2023 List – Hello 2023 – New Year, New Me.

End the night with fireworks and free-flowing bubbles at the hottest spot in town. Head to WET Deck to end the night in W Style and wait for the final countdown with the latest hits by DJ Rock Aro. Sunday 31st December starting from AED750 with unlimited bubbles inclusive of one food platter per person.

Hilton Abu Dhabi YasIsland

• Very Merry Afternoon Tea at Osmo–Yas Island visitors can take a well-deserved break with a special festive-themed afternoon tea. Guests can unwind with friends whilst nibbling on seasonal treats and hot chocolate. Starting from AED 250 per person available from 2:00pm- 6:00pm,7th December 2022 to 7th January 2023.

• Turkey takeaway – For the holiday homemakers, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island is offering a signature roast turkey ready for pick up with traditional stuffing and trimmings, starting from AED 550 from 7th of December to the 7th of January.

• Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Dinner at Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island –Guests can indulge the senses at Graphos Social Kitchen in Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, for a spectacular dinner for the whole family, on the 24thand 25thof December 2022. Prices start from AED 225 for adults and AED 95 for kids up to 12 years old.

• Christmas Day Brunch at Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island –Brunch-goers can feast at Graphos Social Kitchen in Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island on Christmas Day, featuring prizes for those who have their best Christmas suit on. Prices start from AED 345 for adults and AED 95 for kids up to 12 years old.

The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton

• Takeaway turkey – Guests can enjoy the festivities with loved ones at home with a traditional festive dinner featuring a mouth-watering slow-roasted turkey, complete with all the trimmings, and indulgent desserts, starting from AED 500from the 1stto 25thof December.

• Christmas Eve Dinner and Christmas Day Lunch at Sidekicks – The WB Abu Dhabi’s vibrant diner, Sidekicks,is celebrating Christmas with a delectable buffet featuring live cooking stations offering festive favorites in addition to decadent desserts, as well as a dedicated children’s station. Prices start at AED 199 for adults and AED 99 for kids between 6 and 12 years of age.

Guests can head to Sidekicks for a laidback Christmas lunch the following day, complete with meet-and-greets with renowned WB characters including Tom & Jerry, Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and Robin who will stop by to spread Christmas joy. Taking place between 12pm to 3pm, prices start at AED 140 for adults and AED 70 for kids between 6 and 12 years of age.

• Christmas Eve Movie Night at The Matinee –Friends and family can snuggle up on Christmas Eve at The WB Abu Dhabi’s dive-in theatre, The Matinee, and watch films such as The Polar Express under the stars while enjoying delicious snacks and beverages.

• Christmas Day Turkey Sunday Roast at The Director’s Club – The WB Abu Dhabi’s signature restaurant, The Director’s Club, is offering families a relaxed and homey turkey roast on Christmas Day including traditional roast turkey served alongside classic trimmings such as Yorkshire pudding, duck fat potatoes and roasted vegetables. With the opportunity to dine al fresco, the roast takes place between 12pm to 3pm starting at AED 170 for adults and AED 90 for kids between 6 and 12 years of age.

• Winter Beveragesat The Overlook –The WB Abu Dhabi’s rooftop lounge, The Overlook, is offering a special menu inspired by the musical comedy, ‘Naughty but Nice’, for guests to enjoy themed beverages until the 31st of December starting at AED 65, including Snowflake Sprinkles, Mr. Claus, Santatini, Tipsy Snowman, and Sleigh Bell-ini.

Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi – Yas Island

• The Great Santa Christmas Weekend – Kids big and small can see Santa at Stills in Crown Plaza Abu Dhabi Yas Island for a chance to win tickets to their dream destination this Christmas Eve! Featuring live entertainment, guests can feast on this festive brunch menu curated by Crowne Plaza’s resident chefs. Packages starting from AED 229 including soft drinks and AED 89 for kids available from 12:30pm – 4:00pm.

• Christmas Karaoke and Disco Night with DJ Shahara– For a night of fun and laughs, visitors can enjoy a lavish spread of festive treats, with a winter choir singing joyful songs, for an XL celebration at Stills, with unlimited drinks and XL platters. Unlimited bites and drinks starting from AED 99 only from 8pm onwards.

• Lebanese Christmas Christmas Brunch–Visitors can savor a delectable Lebanese set menu with Turkey and Ouzi carving stations whilst delighting in Barouk’s talented set featuring an Arabic singer and a keyboard player. Prices start from AED 200.

• Weekend Christmas Asian Street Food Dinner at Jing Asia – Asian street food lovers can rejoice this holiday season as Jing Asia adds festive treats to its international buffet line-up including yule logs, minced pie and Christmas pudding. Packages start from AED 179 with live entertainment from 7pm onwards.

Radisson BluYas Island

• Special Christmas Eve Dinner at Choices – Guests can enjoy festive make merry with their families with a lavish selection of winter delicacies and delights. Prices start from AED 199 on 24 December from 6pm – 10pm.

• Santa’s Secret Weekend at Filini Garden – Guests can indulge in award-winning Italian bites from 6pm to 11pm at Filini Garden on 24th December, welcoming in the festive season with prices for food packages starting from AED 259.

• Christmas Day at Filini Garden – For a decadent celebration, foodies can opt for the festive garden brunch on 25th December at Filini Garden from 12:30pm – 4:30pm, with live music playing winter tunes. Prices for food packages start from AED 259, with an exclusive after-party package for AED 159 with flowing signature beverages and holiday beats brought by the resident DJ.

• NochebeunaatAmerigos – Amigos can head to Amerigos to experience Mexican-styled festivities from 6:30pm to 10:30pm on 24 December and from 12:30pm to 4:30pm on 25th December, welcoming in the festive season with prices for food packages starting from AED 259.

• Family Christmas Style Dinner at Belgian Café Yas – Enjoy a traditional festive meal with the family at the Belgian Café Yas from 6pm onwards on 24thand 25thDecember. Prices start from AED 259per adult and AED 129 for kids.

• Christmas Eve Dinner at Assymetri with live turkey carving – Indulge in a scrumptious festive meal, with roast turkey, main courses, and desserts at Assymetri. Prices start from AED 199 for adults and AED 109 for kids on 24th December from 6:30pm to 10pm.

Yas Island Rotana

• Taste of Christmas at Rangoli – Indulge in the flavors of the festive season with an all-you-can-eat menu at Rangoli, in winter delights prepared with an Indian twist. Prices start from AED 189 on 24th December from 6pm – 10pm.

• Special Christmas Eve Dinner at Blue Grill – Experience festive merriment with the whole family with a lavish selection of winter delicacies and delights. Prices start from AED 260 on 24 December from 6pm – 10pm.

• Christmas Day Brunch at Choices – Spread festive cheer this season at Choices, with a range of winter dishes and merriment that will suit all the family. Available from 12:30pm – 4pm on 25th December, with prices starting from AED 225.

New Year’s Eve and Day

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island

• B.I.G Kick-start to 2023 –B.I.G – Brunch In Garage, the famous brunch at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, will party into the new year on 31st December. The fun will kick off at 8pm until 1am, with prices starting at AED 550 per person.

• Glitz into 2023 – Guests can head into 2023 with a bang at WET Deck, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, as celebrations start at 8pm on 31st December and will go on until 4am, on 1st January. Prices start at AED 1,050 per person.

• B.I.G-GEST Countdown to 2023 – Kicking the year off right, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, will be hosting their B.I.G – Gala Dinner at Garage on 31st December to welcome 2023, with an infinite selection of divine lobster, oysters and free-flowing beverages.

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island

• Fire and Ice New Year’s Eve Gala – For an unforgettable New Year, filled with the glam and the glitz, with fireworks over Yas Bay. Embark on a unique start to 2023! Starting 7pm – 12am and prices start at AED 750 per adult including soft beverages and AED 375 for kids between 6 and 12 years of age.

The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton

• PyjamaParty at Sidekicks – Guests can choose to ‘dress down and celebrate the new year with loved ones in comfy pyjamas and slippers over delicious food and beverages at Sidekicks with popular WB characters. Taking place from 8pm to midnight, prices start at AED 199 per person

• Martini Masquerade Dinner Party at The Director’s Club – For a glamourous New Year’s Eve celebration, The Director’s Club will organise a stylish masquerade dinner party for friends and family to enjoy, featuring tantalizing premium cuts and a signature beverage inspired by the last shot in filmmaking called ‘The Martini Shot’, brought together with an upbeat ambience. Starting at 8:30pm, prices start at AED 350 per person. Groups of four can book The Director’s Table for AED 2023 with an additional AED 500 for every extra person.

• New Year’s Eve Movie Night – Guests can enjoy festive movies at The WB Abu Dhabi’s dive-in theatre, The Matineeunder the stars while enjoying delicious snacks and beverages

• New Year’s Eve Countdown – Ring in the New Year at The Overlookrooftop lounge with picturesque views of Yas Marina and watch the destination’s stunning fireworks display at Yas Bay Waterfront with loved ones. With dishes from across the globe and unlimited beverages, guests can dance the night away with a live DJ to welcome 2023. Prices start at AED 285 per person.

Radisson BluYas Island

• New Year’s Celebrations at Filini Garden – Filini Garden will celebrate a neon New Year’s Eve in the decades of the 90’s with dining options from a lavish Italian menu available from 8:30pm onwards with packages starting from AED 299.

• New Year’s at Belgian Cafe – Belgian Cafe will celebrate New Year’s Eve with a spectacular 4-course menu and live entertainment, from 8pm onwards and packages start from AED 299.

• Año Nuevo at Amerigos – Guests can celebrate New Year’s Eve with a massive Mexican street food party, surrounded by Latino sound all night long. Celebrations kick off at 9pm on 31st December, with packages for adults starting from AED 299 and AED 129 for kids between 5 and 11 years of age.

• New Year’s Eve Dinner at Assymetri –Party-goers can ring in the New Year with an extensive buffet at Assymetri from 8pm onwards. Packages start from AED 299 for adults and AED 129 for kids between 5 and 11 years of age.

Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi – Yas Island

• New Year’s Arabian Night at Barouk Lebanese Restaurant – Guests can ring in the New Year with Arabic music and a lavish levant spread at Barouk Lebanese Restaurant, Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi. Enjoy the best that Lebanon has to offer on 31st December, from 5pm – 10pm, with packages starting from AED 170.

• Sparkly New Year’s Party at STILLS –Dance the night away with sparkly cheer, with top hits fromDJ Sharara and Skater Singer Claudia in addition to special prizes for the best-dressed couple of the night. Packages start from AED 299 on 31st December, from 8pm to late.

• Pirates of the Caribbean New Year’s Eve at Jing Asia – Asian street food lovers can enjoy a themed night with fresh seafood dishes to celebrate the New Year in Pirates of the Caribbean style. Packages start from AED 250 and AED 100 for kids up to 12 years old, with live entertainment from 7pm onwards.

Yas Island Rotana

• An Extraordinary New Year’s Eve Dinner Under the Stars at Choices and Rangoli – Celebrate the coming of 2023 with delectable international cuisine and an outdoor barbeque feast under the stars at Yas Island, starting on 31st December from 8pm onwards, with pricing starting from AED 349.

• Freestyle New Year’s Eve Party at Y BAR – Head into next year with noise and style at Y BAR, with festivities kicking off at 8pm and lasting to the following day (and year!). Dining packages start from AED 349 and beverage packages start from AED 1999 for four persons.

