‘An Cailín Ciúin,’ ‘Kin’ Win Big at Irish Film and Television Academy Awards; Michael Moore Pays Ukraine Tribute

Feature debutant Colm Bairéad’s Berlin-winning “An Cailín Ciúin” (“The Quiet Girl”) was the big film winner at the 2022 Irish Film and Television Academy awards on Saturday with eight wins. “An Cailín Ciúin” won best film, director and lead actress for Catherine Clinch in addition to a raft of craft awards. Bairéad also won the […]

Like this: Like Loading...