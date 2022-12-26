an-ice-skating-spectacular-set-to-delight-fans-at-ferrari-world-abu-dhabi

In celebration of the Winterfest spirit and the cooler season, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is hosting an exhilarating Ice-Skating Spectacular show, taking place daily in the RED Theatre.

Reciting the story of a festive tale and featuring the performance of highly skilled skaters, acrobats and aerialists, the audience are in for a treat as they get captivated with twists and turns of the Festive Toy Adventure story.

Located on Yas Island,Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is home to a variety of family-friendly rides and attractions. The park is located minutes away from Yas Waterworld, the world’s first and only Emirati-themed waterpark andWarner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, the world’s largest indoor theme park as well as CLYMB Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s ultimate adventure hub.

