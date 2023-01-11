ANALYSIS: Politically Exposed Persons – defining who exactly they are and why a European central PEPs registry makes sense

https://www.amlintelligence.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/OLAB-LOGO-DEF-01.jpg”> By the Observatory for the Fight Against Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing http://www.olab-amlo.org/

Corruption and money laundering offences are intrinsically linked as they both infringe upon the authority of the State and upon property rights.

The concept of Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs), first appeared almost 20 years ago – on June 20, 2003. This was the occasion of the revision of the 40 Recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The detection of financial flows originating from corruption being reintegrated into the legal economy are identified as necessarily being subject to money laundering.

Indeed, during its typology exercise in 2003-2004, the FATF noted that PEPs, when involved in criminal activity, often launder their illicit gains through shell companies and off-shore banks located outside the PEPs country of origin. It was also noted that PEPs frequently used middlemen, or family members to hold assets on their behalf.

The techniques employed by PEPs were found to be similar to those of money launderers and that financial institutions may therefore be able to detect potential money laundering activity by PEPs by applying similar diligence methods applied in countering money laundering.

1. Evolution of ‘Politically Exposed Person’ concept

Defining the concept of a PEP presents a major challenge in terms of operational implementation and therefore effectiveness.

In 2003, the FATF defined PEPs as: “individuals who are or have been entrusted with prominent public functions in a foreign country, for example Heads of State or of government, senior politicians, senior government, judicial or military officials, senior executives of state owned corporations, important political party officials.

“Business relationships with family members or close associates of PEPs involve reputational risks similar to those with PEPs themselves. The definition is not intended to cover middle ranking or more junior individuals in the foregoing categories.”

The FATF therefore initially considered the concept of PEPs from the sole perspective of foreignness as a risk criterion.

‘Politically exposed persons means natural persons who are or have been entrusted with prominent public functions and immediate family members, or persons known to be close associates, of such persons’

In this respect, as early as 2002, the European Union considered the notion of PEPs in its international as well as its domestic dimension, considering that the “international effort to combat corruption also justifies the need to pay special attention to such cases and to apply the complete normal customer due diligence measures in respect of domestic politically exposed persons or enhanced customer due diligence measures in respect of politically exposed persons residing in another Member State or in a third country.”

Thus, in the third directive, “politically exposed persons means natural persons who are or have been entrusted with prominent public functions and immediate family members, or persons known to be close associates, of such persons.” They are considered to be PEPs, without any reference to their foreignness or domesticity.

Directive 2006/70/EC implementing Directive 2005/60/EC acknowledges the operational issues involved in the concept of PEP and aims at a coherent application on the Community territory by underlining that “when determining the groups of persons covered, it is essential to take into consideration the social, political and economic differences between countries concerned”.

For this reason, article 2 of the directive defines the concept of “prominent public function” by listing the types of functions that fall within the category of PEP, as well as the concept of “immediate family members”.

Moreover, as early as 2006, the European Union also specifies that the obligation to identify persons closely associated with a PEP is based solely on the notoriety of this association, and therefore on a certain degree of publicity.

The Union thus states that “This does not imply an active search on the part of the institutions and persons covered by the Directive,” which explains why this category is not defined by the Union in this instrument and why it was not until 2015 that it was clarified.

In 2012, with the revision of the FATF Recommendations, the definition of PEP was expanded to include the domestic angle by the following addition to the definition of PEP in the glossary: “Domestic PEPs are individuals who are or have been entrusted domestically with prominent public functions, for example Heads of State or of government, senior politicians, senior government, judicial or military officials, senior executives of state owned corporations, important political party officials.”[1]

It should also be noted that the concept of PEP was broadened by the arrival and inclusion of the concept of “beneficial owner” with the obligation for obliged entities to organize themselves to be able to detect a beneficial owner who is a PEP.

Finally, in 2018, the PEP category still calls for operational considerations as Directive 2018/843 emphasizes:

“In order to identify politically exposed persons in the Union, lists should be issued by Member States indicating the specific functions qualify as prominent public functions. States should request each international organisation accredited on their territories to issue and update a list of prominent public functions at that organisation.”

In French law, article R. 561-18 of the Monetary and Financial Code supports the transposition of the European directives concerning PEPs.

This article has undergone four changes since 2009, in particular by adding members of the governing body of a national or foreign political party or grouping, as well as by extending the notion of the types of functions falling into the PEP category with regard to international organizations, and by removing consuls generals and career consuls.

However, while the concept seems clearly defined by the regulations, the practical consequences of identifying PEPs appear complex.

2. Difficulties identifying PEPs

From the professionals’ point of view, there are two main challenges concerning the notion of Politically Exposed Persons.

The first concerns the clarification of the concept, while the second concerns the means available to accomplish enhanced customer due diligence measures.

On the one hand, the breadth of the notion of PEP does not allow obliged entities to easily identify the persons concerned. Article R. 561-18 of the Monetary and Financial Code indicates that PEPs, immediate family members and close business associates.

The “close business associates” are detailed in three points, the third of which corresponds to “any natural person known to have close business ties with the person mentioned in I.”

‘A database including the immediate family members of persons considered as politically exposed is necessary’

The notion of notoriety attached to this definition, through the use of the term “known“, as well as the nature of the close business relationship, are subjective elements that may therefore be subject to interpretation in the face of concrete cases. In the field, professionals, especially small structures, are not in a position to judge these subjective elements.

On the other hand, there is no official database to which professionals subject to AML obligations can reliably refer. The establishment of such a database, involving the identification but also the updating of Politically Exposed Persons, is an indispensable tool for professionals subject to these regulations.

For example, if the legal definition of an immediate family member of Politically Exposed Persons is clear resulting from the precision given in article R. 561-18 of the Monetary and Financial Code, professionals do not have concrete means to carry out this verification, except by explicitly asking the client the question. A database including the immediate family members of persons considered as politically exposed is necessary.

Indeed, it appears that the application of enhanced due diligence measures at the operational level may prove difficult within the professions and organizations of modest size and resources subject to the regulation, which should therefore be adapted.

Vigilance measures in non-financial sector

The adoption of Directive (EU) 2015/849 (the so-called “4th Directive”) has only allowed for a partial harmonization of enhanced due diligence measures. Indeed, some of them are formulated in a very broad manner and the very term “source of funds” is not defined by the said revised 4th AML/CFT Directive.

These additional measures therefore seem to be better adapted to entities of the banking and financial sector, already familiar with the notion of PEPs.

On the other hand, for the obliged entities in the non-financial sector, the notion remains recent and much less easy to comprehend due to the rarity of cases and the funds allocated to the detection of PEPs.

In addition, these additional due diligence measures result in an increased surveillance of transactions linked to PEPs, as they are considered to be riskier.

‘the practice of de-risking condemned by the FATF may lead some professionals to consider that PEPs present a high and unacceptable risk when classifying their ML-TF risks’

As for the enhanced, ongoing monitoring required for business relationships with a PEP, this measure translates operationally into the implementation of lower alert thresholds than for a business relationship presenting a medium risk of ML-TF.

It should be noted that this measure requires the mobilization of appropriate human and technical resources, so that these alerts are effectively analyzed within a reasonable timeframe, which is a challenge for some small organizations.

As a result, the practice of de-risking condemned by the FATF may lead some professionals to consider that PEPs present a high and unacceptable risk when classifying their ML-TF risks.

Consequently, the refusal to enter into or maintain business relations with PEPs may appear operationally simpler to implement, especially for professionals in smaller entities.

Finally, article R561-18, I of the CMF lists the functions presenting particular risks. In addition to persons currently in office, the law specifies that persons who have ceased to exercise their functions for less than one year are also considered as PEPs.

Immediate family members – ascendants and descendants, their spouse, partner or common-law partner, as well as closely associated persons – must also be considered as presenting risks and be subject to increased monitoring on the part of the reporting entities.

However, the need to take into account private or business links maintained by persons who exercise or have exercised prominent public functions in the identification process considerably complicates the establishment of PEP lists and their regular updating.

2. Future Regulatory Changes?

At the EU level, the European Commission has so far shown no intention of facilitating the detection of PEPs by making available nominative lists to obliged entities/professionals.

As for the effectiveness of the proposed system with regard to PEPs for the risks mentioned, how can we interpret the exclusion from the scope of PEPs of certain political or administrative functions exercised at the local level, despite the real risks of breach of ethics to which these persons are exposed?

Should we conclude from this that the functions of mayor, president of a regional or departmental council, police prefect, do not carry any risk of corruption or money laundering?

Is it a question of volume insofar as this inclusion would result in the inflation of the number of PEPs, or is it a question of a difficult extraction of the notion of PEP from the original paradigm of foreignness?

In any case, in the absence of a public list, the implementation of enhanced due diligence measures with regard to PEPs necessarily imposes obliged entities to turn to private third-party companies, in order to be able to meet the obligations in this matter and without the possibility of verifying that the service provider actually proposes an exhaustive and updated list of PEPs, in the broadest sense of the term.

‘how can we interpret the exclusion from the scope of PEPs of certain political or administrative functions exercised at the local level, despite the real risks of breach of ethics to which these persons are exposed?’

The obliged entity is often confronted with a prohibitive cost barrier to be able to meet his obligation. Even if the regulation does not explicitly require the use of a list service offered by external providers, reporting entities must have adequate risk management systems in place to determine whether the client is a PEP. Indeed, the use of automated solutions may be essential to effectively meet the obligation.

Fortunately, a positive evolution of the situation seems to be emerging in the medium term.

Indeed, the legislative proposal for a regulation on the prevention of the use of the financial system for the purpose of money laundering or terrorist financing, issued by the European Parliament and the Council, aims at the implementation of a single European rulebook.

Even if the requirements relating to Politically Exposed Persons are only subject to minor clarifications, the draft Regulation provides for several developments on the subject.

In particular, the Commission is to establish and issue a consolidated list of prominent public functions within the institutions or bodies of the Union.

The draft Regulation also provides that the newly designated Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorist Financing Authority (AML/CFTMA) shall be responsible, within three years from the date of entry into force of the Regulation, for issuing guidance on the following two issues:

Criteria for identifying persons falling within the definition of Close Associates;

The level of risk associated with a particular category of politically exposed individuals, their family members, or close associates.

Thus, the future European Regulation should establish harmonized guiding principles, applicable to all EU Member States regarding the due diligence to be carried out and the consequences on the pursuit or entry into a business relationship, which would create a level playing field for all players on a European scale.

3. Solutions

It is possible that the difficulties encountered by obliged entities in identifying PEPs will persist despite the publication of an official list of PEPs at the European level, for several reasons, and in particular because public decision-makers will experience the same difficulties as obliged entities in identifying PEPs.

In any case, the official list established will most likely be a non-exhaustive list of PEPs, in order to keep the responsibility at the level of obliged entities.

This would mean that obliged entities would have to continue to rely on third-party providers to obtain additional data (on Relatives Close Associates – “RCAs”, i.e. family members and persons known to be closely associated with them), which would maintain the already-existing difficulties.

‘the creation of an official list of PEPs, in the form of a register for example, consolidated at the European level will be an excellent basis for identifying PEPs who are unambiguously so, and at no cost’

Thus, in addition to the often-colossal costs allocated to this type of service (depending on the volume of clients concerned), obliged entities will always have to deal with potentially poor-quality data (a non-exhaustive list, for example) or make do with a technology that is not always proven (when, for example, “fuzzy logic” is not sufficiently advanced to identify possible approximate spellings). The cost/benefit/assurance balance could therefore remain approximate.

In summary, this list will be as valuable as the list providers on the market today for supervisory authorities, who will certainly see it as a reason to sanction misidentification of PEPs.

Nevertheless, the creation of an official list of PEPs, in the form of a register for example, consolidated at the European level will be an excellent basis for identifying PEPs who are unambiguously so, and at no cost.

This register, the terms and conditions of which have yet to be determined, would thus provide access to legal and authenticated information. Access to the register of PEPs could be restricted to the obliged entities listed in Article L. 561-2 of the Monetary and Financial Code, according to a scheme similar to the register of beneficial owners, for which certain information can only be communicated to authorized authorities and persons.

The creation of this dedicated file/register could usefully be entrusted to the registrars responsible for updating the Trade and Companies Register (RCS) and the Register of Beneficial Owners (RBE).

This would make it possible to make a direct link between the PEPs and their possible qualities within the RCS/RBE, the effectiveness of which has been noted by the FATF. Of course, the question of the cost and quality of this register will remain central to the market.

For example, it should be noted that Uruguay has chosen to make the list of national PEPs available free of charge. Even if this is not entirely satisfactory, the political position and the message sent to obliged entities is to be welcomed.

Finally, if an official list of PEPs were to be established, published and maintained by the competent authorities, would it include RCAs? If not, will the legislation evolve to exclude these RCAs from the status of PEP in order to allow obliged entities to comply with the regulation without additional exorbitant costs? If, on the contrary, the aforementioned list should include the RCAs, what is the compromise between AML-CFT regulation and GDPR?

For this last question, let’s recall the public call to action of the CNIL (the French data protection authority) and the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) on this subject which “call […] the attention of legislators to the need to frame the activity of service providers specialized in the provision of information (commonly called “watchlists”) with regard to the requirements of GDPR.”

Link to the call to action of the CNIL and CEPD : https://edpb.europa.eu/our-work-tools/our-documents/letters/edpb-letters-european-institutions-protection-personal-data_en

Further information on: www.olab-amlo.org

Share this on:

Follow us on:

The post ANALYSIS: Politically Exposed Persons – defining who exactly they are and why a European central PEPs registry makes sense appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Ufficio Stampa