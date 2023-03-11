By Federica TaccognaManaging DirectorInterpath THE European Gaming and Betting Association (EGBA) recently published Guidelines on fighting money laundering and terrorist financing for the European online gambling sector. This is not just a very much welcome development, but also a sign that things are changing for (and hopefully in) the gaming and gambling industry. Not long…

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post ANALYSIS: The AML and financial crime hazards at the heart of the gaming industry and how to fix them appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Vito Califano