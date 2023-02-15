Anglican archbishop apologises for promoting gay rights campaigner in newspaper ad

by Vittorio Ferla
15 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
anglican-archbishop-apologises-for-promoting-gay-rights-campaigner-in-newspaper-ad


Anti-conversion therapy campaigner and gay Anglican Jayne Ozanne has met the Pope, but the archbishop advised Sydney clergy against attending her talk.

Vittorio Ferla

0 comments on “Anglican archbishop apologises for promoting gay rights campaigner in newspaper ad

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: