Anil Kapoor’s Indian Western ‘Thar’ Heads to Netflix

21 February 2022
Netflix has set a mid-year release date for “Thar,” a revenge thriller film starring and produced by Anil Kapoor. Marking the feature directorial debut of screenwriter Raj Singh Chaudhary, the 1980s-set film follows the story of a man who moves to a big town to seek a job and to avenge his past. Alongside Kapoor […]

