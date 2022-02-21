anil-kapoor’s-indian-western-‘thar’-heads-to-netflix

Netflix has set a mid-year release date for “Thar,” a revenge thriller film starring and produced by Anil Kapoor. Marking the feature directorial debut of screenwriter Raj Singh Chaudhary, the 1980s-set film follows the story of a man who moves to a big town to seek a job and to avenge his past. Alongside Kapoor […]
