Animated Movie ‘The Last Whale Singer’ Acquired by Global Screen – Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

Global Screen has acquired the animated family feature film “The Last Whale Singer” for global distribution, and will launch pre-sales at the Cannes Film Market. The movie is an epic and emotional family entertainment adventure written and directed by Reza Memari, creator of hit movie “Richard the Stork.” The film’s characters are based on designs […]
