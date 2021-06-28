annapurna-names-valparaiso-pictures’-adam-paulsen-as-head-of-film,-hires-two-others

Annapurna Pictures has made several key additions to its film team, including a new executive vice president and head of film in Adam Paulsen.

Paulsen and two of his colleagues — Jack Parker and Jess Biddle — are joining the indie prestige shop from Valparaiso Pictures. Parker has been hired as a creative executive and Biddle as director of development. All will report to Annapurna chief creative officer Sue Naegle and chief operating officer Chris Corabi.

Valparaiso is the studio behind Jerrod Carmichael’s “On The Count of Three,” the Sundance player that Megan Ellison’s multimedia company acquired this year. They also have Nicolas Cage’s “Pig” releasing imminently via Neon, and were behind the documentary “A Glitch in the Matrix” from Magnolia Pictures.

As a result of the hires, Annapurna will inherit the majority of Valparaiso’s upcoming slate. Though specific projects were not immediately clear, their development slate includes a film project about ’90s TV sensation “Barney,” and a co-production on a Kumail Nanjiani feature called “No Glory.” Valparaiso founder David Carrico will remain attached to the transferred titles as executive producer.

News of the hires was first reported by Deadline.

More to come …