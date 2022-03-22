anne-hathaway’s-best-quotes-about-motherhood,-parenting-with-adam-shulman

Anne Hathaway tends to keep her sons out of the public eye, but that hasn’t stopped her from occasionally opening up about how Jonathan and Jack have changed her life.

The actress wed Adam Shulman in September 2012 in California, four years before welcoming their first child.

In July 2019, the Princess Diaries star announced that baby No. 2 was on the way after experiencing fertility struggles. “It’s not for a movie,” the New York native captioned her Instagram baby bump debut at the time. “All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love.”

The Devil Wears Prada star’s second son arrived five months later. While Us Weekly revealed the little one’s name, Jack, in January 2020, she waited until October of that same year to confirm the moniker.

As for her own name, Hathaway told Jimmy Fallon in January 2021 that fans had been calling her by the incorrect one.

“Call me Annie, everybody. Everybody, call me Annie, please,” the Golden Globe winner said during an appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Anything but Anne.”

Only her mom, Kate Hathaway, calls her that, Anne clarified, saying, “So every time I step out in public and someone calls my name, I think they’re going to yell at me.”

She and Shulman have kept their relationship private since tying the knot, but the Emmy winner gushed to Elle magazine about the jewelry designer in March 2017.

“He changed my ability to be in the world comfortably,” the Ocean’s 8 star told the magazine at the time. “I think the accepted narrative now is that we, as women, don’t need anybody. But I need my husband. His unique and specific love has changed me.”

She previously called the first year of their marriage “insane” in September 2014, telling Elle UK: “So much happened so fast, and we didn’t get to focus on just being married until about a year in. So now, it’s just about letting myself feel safe. There was a part of me that I was keeping in reserve, and when I got married, something shifted. That question of, ‘How long’s this gonna last?’ is off the table. And when you’re not worried about that, there’s space to just be silly.”

Keep scrolling to take a look at the Oscar winner’s best quotes about parenting with Shulman, from sobriety to guilt.