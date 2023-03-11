Anthony Pratt donates $1 million to the Yes campaign for the Voice

by Mata
12 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
anthony-pratt-donates-$1-million-to-the-yes-campaign-for-the-voice


The donation comes as both sides seek to amass war chests for the looming advertising blitz.

Mata

0 comments on “Anthony Pratt donates $1 million to the Yes campaign for the Voice

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: