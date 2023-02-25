anti-human-trafficking-advocates-call-for-repeal-of-california’s-sb-357

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A coalition of anti-human trafficking advocates joined forces urging Governor Gavin Newsom and California state leaders to repeal Senate Bill 357.

Authored by California State Senator Scott Wiener, SB 357 essentially makes “loitering with intent to sell sex” legal. Wiener seems to only author bills about sex, but this specific legislation is making him the target of fierce bipartisan opposition.

SB 357 was marketed as the “Safer Streets For All Act” before it was signed by Governor Gavin Newsom.

Wiener is a member of the LGBTQ community, and uses that as justification for the legislation he writes.

But Thursday, National Civil Rights leader and President of the People’s Association of Justice Advocates, Rev. Shane Harris, invited elected officials and various police chiefs to participate in a press conference to call on Governor Gavin Newsom to repeal SB 357.

During the press conference many officials including California Attorney General Bonta, San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit, National City, CA Police Chief Jose Tellez and San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan all explained how Wiener’s legislation has been harmful to the community.

State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) says the bill sought to address the disproportionate harassment of women and transgendered adults but Rev. Harris argues “the intent of the bill is instead turning into an opportunity for perpetrators to exploit vulnerable children.”

Harris called the presser after the “Operation Better Pathways” sex trafficking probe led to the arrest of 48 people, and rescue of 8 children.

