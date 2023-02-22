Any advice for Philip Lowe? Reserve Bank on public search to freshen up the board

by Vittorio Ferla
22 Febbraio 2023
The RBA board has had 76 members since its inception in 1960. For the first time, jobs on the board have been opened to the public.

Vittorio Ferla

