appeals-court-won’t-reconsider-dismissed-charges-against-former-gov.-snyder-in-flint-water-case

An appeals court says that they are not going to reconsider dismissed charges against former governor, Rick Snyder, regarding the Flint Water crisis.

But, the order was not on the basis of merit. Instead, it was a procedural mistake by the state prosecution team.

Bridge Michigan reports that the prosecutors went directly to the Court of Appeals, without first going to court.

State lawyers charged Snyder with two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty in connection with the Flint water crisis.

He could face up to one-year behind bars and/or a $1,000 fine.

Ufficio Stampa