Apple’s money and Snoop Dogg’s songs back $1.5b startup

by pappa2200
9 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
apple’s-money-and-snoop-dogg’s-songs-back-$1.5b-startup


Former Apple executive Larry Jackson has some big-name musicians attached to his new company. But he doesn’t want to call it a record label.

pappa2200

0 comments on “Apple’s money and Snoop Dogg’s songs back $1.5b startup

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: