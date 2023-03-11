‘Apply sanctions on these murderers’: Opposition calls for action over downing of MH17 by Vittorio Rienzo 12 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 The District Court of The Hague in November found three pro-Russian separatist fighters guilty of causing the downing of MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014. Vittorio Rienzo Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “‘Apply sanctions on these murderers’: Opposition calls for action over downing of MH17” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “‘Apply sanctions on these murderers’: Opposition calls for action over downing of MH17”