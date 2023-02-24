arab-states-support-un-resolution-condemning-russia’s-invasion-of-ukraine





A UN resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was adopted on Thursday, with an overwhelming majority of member states voting to call for the Kremlin to withdraw its troops immediately.

Ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s war on Ukraine, 141 UN members voted in favor of the resolution, which calls for an immediate end to Moscow’s hostilities. Seven countries opposed the resolution, with 32 others abstaining, including China, India, Pakistan and Ethiopia.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Gulf and Arab countries voted for the resolution, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait. Jordan, Egypt, Oman, Libya, Iraq and Israel also voted in favor of the condemnation.

Read more: One year on: How Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has reshaped the world

Mata